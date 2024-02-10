Helicopter crashes in California with 6 people onboard

Authorities are continuing an investigation Saturday morning after a helicopter leaving the Palm Springs airport Friday evening with six people on board crashed near Baker in San Bernardino County.

The Eurocopter EC 130 helicopter crashed around 10 p.m. local time, east of the 15-Freeway near Nipton, which is just west of the Nevada border.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash and circumstances. So far this Saturday morning, no survivors have been located.

The identities of those involved in the crash have not been released at this time.

NTSB launching go team to investigate Friday’s crash of an Airbus Helicopters EC-130 near Halloran Springs, California. Team to arrive on scene today. — NTSB Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) February 10, 2024

This is a developing story.