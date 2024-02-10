Helicopter crashes in California with 6 people onboard
Authorities are continuing an investigation Saturday morning after a helicopter leaving the Palm Springs airport Friday evening with six people on board crashed near Baker in San Bernardino County.
The Eurocopter EC 130 helicopter crashed around 10 p.m. local time, east of the 15-Freeway near Nipton, which is just west of the Nevada border.
The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash and circumstances. So far this Saturday morning, no survivors have been located.
The identities of those involved in the crash have not been released at this time.
This is a developing story.
