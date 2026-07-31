Heavy rainfall, a few storms headed to Southeast Michigan this weekend

After a prolonged dry stretch, Southeast Michigan is looking at some much-needed rainfall this weekend.

Despite this, some questions remain about the timing and the specific locations that will see the heaviest rainfall.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

Showers will move in isolated Friday night and into the morning on Saturday.

The expectation for now is that dry air will last most of the daytime hours Saturday, before rain showers ramp up after 3 or 4 p.m.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

Rain is likely to be heaviest Saturday night and Sunday as an area of low pressure curves eastward.

This is also the main timeframe when prolonged rain may pose isolated flooding risks near the state line.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

Rain will taper off into the afternoon on Sunday, leaving the evening dry.

While severe storms aren't likely at the moment, some heavy rainfall and a few small storms are expected.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

All of this is also happening at the same time as the Rocket Classic in Detroit. While most of Saturday should see play continue, there may be a delay on Sunday before play can resume in the afternoon.

Keep a close eye on conditions and the CBS News Detroit NEXT Weather Team for updates.