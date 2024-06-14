Dangerous heat wave to bake Southeast Michigan next week

(CBS DETROIT) - Next week's heat wave will see temperatures soaring into the mid-90s and beyond.

The National Weather Service Detroit defines a heat wave as three consecutive days with temperatures reaching a high of at least 90 degrees each day. We will be in a heat wave for at least five days next week. The NEXT Weather Team is declaring next Monday, June 17 through Friday, June 21, as NEXT Weather Alert Days because of the dangerously high heat.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

Temperatures will already start to feel hot on Sunday, as highs will reach into the mid- to upper-80s. However, dewpoints will still be in the mid-50s, meaning that it won't feel quite as humid as it will throughout the rest of the week.

Beginning Monday, dewpoints will be reaching into the upper-60s and low-70s, and high temperatures will be at least in the mid-90s throughout the work week. Not only will the actual temperatures be hot, but they will feel even hotter. The heat index takes into account the temperature and relative humidity in the shade. These two factors measure how temperature and humidity affect the human body. The heat index shows temperatures feeling like triple digits next week. However, if you're in the sun, the heat index can rise up to 15 degrees more.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

This is a good time to be weather-prepared for the heat. The "Ready, Set, Go" method that is often used for severe weather is also useful in times of extreme heat. Temperatures and humidity can pose a health risk, especially to the very young and old.

Being a few days out from the extreme heat is a good time to make sure your air conditioner and fans are working properly, you have an emergency kit ready to go, and you have a plan in place in case of power outages. It's a good time to think about how to keep you and your loved ones cool and hydrated, and don't forget about your pets as well.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

Heat-related health risks will be high next week. In fact, for the first three days of the heat wave, the health risks are at a major to extreme level (4 out of 5 and 5 out of 5, respectively). These are the two highest-risk levels. Daytime highs will be dangerous, and there will be little relief at night as temperatures will only reach lows in the low to mid-70s.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

While temperatures will obviously be well above normal for this time of year, the last half of the week looks like the best possible chance we could come close to tying or breaking the record highs. Heat waves like this are rare. The last time Metro Detroit had a heat wave of four consecutive days with temps at 95 degrees or more was July 1-4, 2002.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

The NEXT Weather team will be continuing to monitor next week's heat to keep you and your family safe. For your latest NEXT Weather forecast, watch on air on CBS Detroit, online on CBSDetroit.com, or streaming on the CBS Detroit app, Paramount+, or PlutoTV.