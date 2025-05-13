Head Start providers uncertain about program's future based on federal budget proposal

Many low-income families rely on Head Start to not only give their children early access to education, but also to give parents access to child care.

The program celebrates its 60th birthday this week, but some fear it could be the last based on a Trump administration budget proposal that would eliminate it.

For many of the parents who now take their kids to Head Start, they also had access to this resource growing up. If the program doesn't receive funding in the next federal budget, parents might be left with no affordable child care option while their kids face increased risks of heading down the wrong path in life.

"The healthy mental awareness she has at such a young age, it's very impressive to see her, how she handles her emotions and how she describes them," said Head Start parent Angelica Olvera.

It's one of the behaviors that stand out for Olvera's daughter after spending time in Head Start. One study suggests Head Start kids enter kindergarten more prepared and with better math and literacy skills. Another study found that Head Start kids are 31% less likely to end up in jail or prison as young adults.

It's not clear if Head Start will be an option once the next school year starts.

"Right now, we don't know what funding will look like on July 1. We haven't heard from the federal government about funding. That's going to have a big impact if we don't hear about our funding. Most agencies will have to close their doors," said Starfish Family Services Executive Director Jennifer Jonika.

A Center for American Progress report says federal funds afford free childcare and early education for 25,000 Michigan children. While the next federal budget is far from finalized, Jonika says there are still concerns that any cuts to Head Start will just be passed along to low-income parents.

"Daycare and preschool costs a lot. Most families cannot afford the costs of daycare or preschool. So, that's why Head Start is important across the country," she said.

It's not just the idea of Head Start programs shutting down, but it's also the reality in some cases. Five Head Start regional offices, including the one that oversees us in Michigan, had to close following U.S. Department of Health and Human Services layoffs on April 1.