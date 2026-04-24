Lyme disease cases in Michigan rise 168% over 5 years, health officials report

Lyme disease cases have increased by 168% in the past five years, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Annette Jackson of Hazel Park said she spent years searching for answers about her health. Jackson described repeated hospital visits where doctors could not identify the cause of her symptoms.

"I went to the hospital, and the hospital was like, 'Well, this is not a cold and this is not the flu. We don't know what you have, but you have something. Your white blood cells are off the charts.' And they said, 'There's nothing we could do for you,' and they sent me home," Jackson said.

Jackson said she first noticed a bite after playing at the park with her family, but doctors were unable to diagnose her condition at the time.

"Life was just debilitating after that, trying to find someone to help me," she said.

After years of symptoms, Jackson said her doctor eventually diagnosed her with Lyme disease.

"Honestly, Lyme disease mimics a lot of diseases, a lot of symptoms. So it's very hard for doctors to pinpoint," Jackson said.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports that tick populations are increasing. CBS News Detroit learned that warmer spring months allow ticks more time to mature and bite. State data shows that in 2020, there were 471 new cases of Lyme disease. By 2025, that number had risen to 2,167.

Jackson said she paid for much of her care out of pocket and wants to see better insurance coverage for Lyme disease treatments. She has been working to meet with local elected officials about the issue.

"I don't want to spread fear, I want to spread awareness because awareness saves lives," Jackson said.

She encourages people to use tick repellent when spending time outdoors.