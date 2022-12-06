Hazel Park mother threatened to blow up high school, police say

HAZEL PARK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police say the parent of a Hazel Park High School student was arrested and charged after allegedly threatening to blow up the school.

Hazel Park Police Department

Ryan Dunlap, 32, is charged with making a false report or threat of terrorism and two counts of malicious use of telecommunications service. She was arraigned and given a $100,000 cash/surety bond.

Police say on Nov. 28, Dunlap made the threat during a phone call about a "disciplinary issue" with her son. She became hostile and allegedly told staff, "and now you're going to see the school get blown up," police say.

A school resource officer began investigating, leading to Dunlap later being arrested at her home.

Police say Dunlap's son was in trouble for allegedly making threats against two students. He was taken into custody a day after his mother.