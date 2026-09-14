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Hazel Park man fatally stabbed after argument over how chicken was cooked, police say

By
Joseph Buczek
Manager of Digital Content and Promotion, CBS Detroit
Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.
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Joseph Buczek

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A 60-year-old Hazel Park man was fatally stabbed at his home following an argument with a guest over how chicken was to be cooked, police say. 

According to police, Kenneth Thomas and his live-in girlfriend were hosting a barbecue at a home in the 1600 block of East Granet Avenue on Labor Day, when Thomas and his girlfriend's brother, 62-year-old Cleo Lawson of Detroit, got into an argument over how the chicken was to be cooked. 

Police say that the dispute led to a confrontation and that Lawson allegedly stabbed Thomas, who later died. 

Lawson was arraigned on second-degree murder charges and was denied bond, according to police. He remains lodged in the Oakland County Jail awaiting his next court appearance. 

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