Hazel Park man fatally stabbed after argument over how chicken was cooked, police say

A 60-year-old Hazel Park man was fatally stabbed at his home following an argument with a guest over how chicken was to be cooked, police say.

According to police, Kenneth Thomas and his live-in girlfriend were hosting a barbecue at a home in the 1600 block of East Granet Avenue on Labor Day, when Thomas and his girlfriend's brother, 62-year-old Cleo Lawson of Detroit, got into an argument over how the chicken was to be cooked.

Police say that the dispute led to a confrontation and that Lawson allegedly stabbed Thomas, who later died.

Lawson was arraigned on second-degree murder charges and was denied bond, according to police. He remains lodged in the Oakland County Jail awaiting his next court appearance.