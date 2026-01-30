Hazel Park man accused of severely injuring another man in hatchet attack

A Hazel Park man has been arrested in the aftermath of a hatchet attack that severely injured another who was trying to get away, police said.

The Hazel Park Police Department, which is investigating the assault, said a 51-year-old man was taken into custody and is expected to be arraigned Friday at 43rd District Court on a charge of assault with intent to do great bodily harm. That charge has a possible penalty of up to 10 years in prison.

Hazel Park police were notified of the assault about 2:20 a.m. Thursday, after the victim sought treatment at the emergency department of a hospital for injuries to his hand and face.

The victim, a 31-year-old man who lives in Royal Oak, told police that he and two friends went to a home on East Nine Mile Road in Hazel Park to pick up another friend. While at that location, the suspect, who also lived at the home, confronted him over a prior dispute involving a family member.

"During the conversation, the suspect grabbed a hatchet off the dining room wall and swung it at the victim's head," the police report said.

The victim raised a hand to protect himself, which resulted in injuries to his hand.

The victim and his friend then ran out to a vehicle as the suspect pursued them. Police said the suspect then struck the victim in the face with the hammer end of the hatchet.

The victim was then driven to the hospital for treatment.

Police later served a search warrant at the home, arrested the suspect, and recovered evidence that included the hatchet that was believed to be used.