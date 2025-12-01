Hazel Park Bottle House, built in 1937 using 20,000+ glass bottles for the exterior, now up for sale

A unique home in Metro Detroit, built with colored glass bottles embedded in its stone-encrusted exterior blocks, is now up for sale.

The Hazel Park Bottle House, as it is known, was built in 1937. The single-family home at 39 W. Elza Ave., Hazel Park, has two bedrooms and one bathroom in 1,225 square feet of living space. The site is north of Eight Mile Road, just west of John R. Road.

"This rare real estate gem offers the opportunity to live inside art — a home where walls literally sparkle," the Bottle House website says.

Hazel Park Bottle House

The Zillow listing, which went live Sunday, picked up more than 1,900 online views in less than 24 hours. The Realtor.com listing had more than 300 views in the same time frame.

The features include one fireplace, a basement, central air and a detached garage. The interior was also recently renovated to feature new white oak hardwood, updated mechanicals and quartz counters in the kitchen.

Hazel Park Bottle House

The unique appeal, as stated in the Zillow listing, is that it is "one of Metro Detroit's most interesting and beloved residences." More than 20,000 glass bottles of various colors, shapes and sizes were used in the block construction process, creating a unique exterior both at a distance and up close.

Hazel Park Bottle House

The interior includes accent panels of similar construction to the outside.

The listing price is $350,000.