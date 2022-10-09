Haunted attractions take to the halls of former asylum

(CBS DETROIT) - Spooky season is here and so are scares for all. The Eloise Asylum in Westland has plenty of those scares, however, they aren't the kind for the feint of heart. The Westland haunted attraction returns this year for those wanting to feel the most chilling of scares.

"People love Eloise, it's just the way it is. It's been an icon in this area for over 150 years," says owner John Hambrick about the former Westland Eloise Psychiatric Hospital.

Hambrick has a background in real estate and says the former asylum is one of two haunted attractions to be operated in former haunted asylums in the country. He says although the attraction is available through the Halloween season, a whole year of planning goes into the sets, the actors and the overall experience felt during this experience.

"The buildup is getting here, right? And once you're here it's just fun," says Hambrick.

"Poppy", a cast member playing a nurse butcher for Eloise Asylum, says the opportunity to serve up those scares is one she's proud to do alongside her cast members.

"It's something like I've never seen before," Poppy said.

Now in her second year, Poppy says one of her favorite parts in watching fellow cast members come out of their shell to create characters and monsters that best fit the theme of how they are dressed.



"I was really shy, so that also hits home for me where I'm like my little babies, little flowers just blossoming up," Poppy says.

"It's entertainment right, it's fun," says Hambrick.

A portion of proceeds from parking at the attraction this fall will go to the neighboring building that houses Samaritas Family Center.