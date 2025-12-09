Michigan teacher fired after sharing pic of students dressed as turkeys, asking "Which one should we pick off?"

Parents are frustrated after learning that a Hartland Consolidated Schools teacher shared a photo with her colleagues of students in turkey costumes and a hunter projected on the whiteboard with the message, "Which one should we pick off first?"

On Monday, Superintendent Charles Hughes, along with other district administrators, sent a letter notifying parents of the Nov. 21 incident. District officials confirmed that the teacher is no longer employed.

Administrators called the incident "extremely unwise."

"It was determined that no child was ever in danger and the employee clearly made a despicable and thoughtless decision by arranging the picture and then sending the inappropriate text," administrators wrote.

Tyfanny Baird says she was upset that parents were notified two and a half weeks after the incident happened.

"To say something like that, it's just so beyond not funny," said Baird.

"I'm shocked the parents were not notified about this. And it just sort of creates suspicion. You wonder, well, what else is being covered up?" said Angela Yarber.

Livingston County Sheriff Mike Murphy says a school resource officer from his department was alerted to the incident, and they determined there was no criminal intent. However, the sheriff's office will be sending a report to the Livingston County Prosecutor's Office by the end of this week.

Both Baird and Yarber say they want to see better and faster communication from the district.

"The letter said that they didn't convey information to parents sooner because of a personnel issue. But I don't know of any personnel issue that trumps parents' rights to know what is going on in their child's classroom," said Yarber.

CBS News Detroit reached out to Hughes' office on Tuesday for comment, but was told that the superintendent was unavailable.