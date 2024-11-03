Harris shares closing message to Arab American voters during Detroit campaign stop

(CBS DETROIT) —Vice President Kamala Harris shared a closing message to Arab American voters during a campaign stop in Detroit Sunday.

"I am honored to have the support of many Arab American leaders who represent the interests and the concerns also of the Arab American community," Harris said to reporters. "But I also know well enough to know it is not a monolith."

Harris said there are issues all Americans face and some are specific to what's happening in Gaza.

"The level of death of innocent Palestinians is unconscionable," she said. "We need to end the war, and we need to get the hostages out."

She continued her remarks, saying the issues are "varied" for every voter.

Harris spoke to reporters Sunday morning after attending a church service at Greater Emmanuel Institutional Church of God in Christ in Detroit, less than 48 hours until Election Day.

Metro Detroit is home to the nation's largest concentration of Arab Americans, with many living in Dearborn.

Last month, former President Donald Trump visited Hamtramck, one of the nation's only Muslim-majority cities. Trump has said he didn't think the Arab American community would vote for Harris "because she doesn't know what she's doing."

Harris was scheduled to speak at a rally in East Lansing Sunday night.

On Saturday, the vice president made a surprise appearance on "Saturday Night Live".

contributed to this report.