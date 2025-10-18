Hamtramck resident, 34, accused of posing as custodian at high school and stealing property

A Hamtramck, Michigan, resident has been accused of posing as a custodian at the city's high school and stealing a "substantial amount of property," police said on Friday.

High school staff reported on Oct. 6 that a man, later identified by police as the Hamtramck resident, 34, was impersonating a member of the custodial staff. Officials said the Hamtramck resident stole school property three different times in one day.

Investigators later obtained and executed a search warrant at the Hamtramck resident's home, police said. They found the stolen property and an illegally modified firearm.

Officials said the stolen items were returned to the school.

The Hamtramck resident is charged with one count each of larceny in a building, felony firearm and possession of a short-barreled shotgun, according to police.