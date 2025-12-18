Woman last seen at Hamtramck bar has been found safe, police say

A woman who was last seen at a bar in Hamtramck a week ago has been located, according to police.

In an update on Thursday, Dec. 18, police say 44-year-old Linda Ward was "safely located" at about 8:30 p.m. Ward's family has been notified.

"The Department extends its sincere appreciation to the community for the outpouring of concern, information, and assistance provided throughout the search. We would also like to recognize the cooperation of other agencies that was instrumental in helping to achieve this positive outcome. No further details will be released at this time to protect the privacy of Ms. Ward and her family," Hamtramck police said in a statement.

Ward was seen at Whiskey in the Jar on Dec. 11 and was reported missing three days later, on Dec. 14.

Police did not suspect any foul play or suspicious circumstances.