Hamtramck man accused of kidnapping 16-year-old from bus stop pleads guilty

A man pleaded guilty to kidnapping and two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct in the kidnapping and assault of a 16-year-old who was abducted while waiting for a school bus in Hamtramck, Michigan.

Donald James Joseph Arthur Fields of Hamtramck also pleaded guilty to three related weapons charges when entering his plea on Friday in Wayne County Third Circuit Court, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said.

Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 20. The plea agreement includes a sentence of 20 to 40 years, to life, with the Michigan Department of Corrections.

The teen, who is a student at Frontier International Academy, was waiting for a school bus the morning of April 13 when a man approached her from behind and forced her into the back of a van before driving away. The teen placed a 911 call, and other students at school helped police pin down a possible location using their cellphones and apps.

Police found the teen and the suspect at a gas station at the corner of Conant and Nevada.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said the suspect had accompanied the victim to the gas station's convenience store and ordered her to purchase cigarettes for him. While in the store, the teen signaled to the clerk that she was in danger.

The two didn't know each other, authorities said, but the clerk quickly reacted.

"The cashier immediately came to her aid, and the defendant quickly left," Worthy said.

The City of Hamtramck has since formally honored the clerk for his attention and actions.

The above video originally aired on April 13, 2026.