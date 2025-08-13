Hamtramck community rallies to save mural: "People want to protect it and maintain it"

A mural in Hamtramck, Michigan, was at the center of public comment at Tuesday's city council meeting.

A project to build on the empty lot next to it would block the mural from view forever.

On Joseph Campeau Avenue, on the exterior wall of the Sheeba Restaurant, residents can find a mural that has been drawing people to the two square miles of Hamtramck since 2013.

Bille Meyer, the founder of One Hamtramck, says this is the only outdoor mural in North America that depicts Yemeni culture. That's why they saved it once before and are trying to save it again.

"I've been here where people have come up from five to 10 hours away to come up here to see these murals. They've never been in their country. They want to come here and see the mural," Meyer said.

The buildings in the mural are unique to Yemen, and the rare trees only grow on an island called Socotra.

"It's a treasure for the community. People want to protect it and maintain it, but at the same time, we have no power to prevent the owner of this lot from building here," said Mayor Amer Ghalib.

Ten years ago, the owner of the Yemen Café and the empty lot next to the mural attempted to build retail space there.

"We got a committee together, and city got behind us, and a lot of people saved the mural, and we spent five years coming up with a solution," Meyer said.

The solution involved leasing the lot for 20 years and developing a small park. Unfortunately, it all fell apart. Now the owner of the lot is asking the city council to approve a new building permit.

"We tabled that resolution last night. We didn't take a decision in hope that we can talk to him and to other parties that were involved in this project to see if we can reach a compromise that would be in the best interest of the community," Ghalib said. "A mural like this that cost maybe $17,000 years ago now would cost over $100,000, which is a lot of money, and it takes a lot of efforts to raise that much money," Ghalib said.

Community activists are hoping the owner will go back to the original agreement and provide the Yemeni people who call Hamtramck home with an enduring illustration of their heritage.

"We're very proud of the work we did. It's very moving piece, but to me, it means bringing people together," Meyer said.

CBS News Detroit reached out to the owner of the Yemen Café for comment.

The next city council meeting is set for Aug. 26.