Halloween shoppers seek their styles at Salvation Army thrift shops

Halloween may still be weeks away, but shoppers were already lining up Friday morning at The Salvation Army's Lakeside Thrift Store in Utica for a chance to score costumes, decorations and fall fashion at discounted prices.

The store opened its doors at 9 a.m. for a special two-day Halloween pop-up event featuring a hand-selected collection of costumes, accessories, seasonal décor and vintage Halloween items gathered from several Salvation Army thrift stores across Southeast Michigan.

Within minutes of opening, more than 100 shoppers had entered the store, filling aisles and loading carts with festive finds.

For shopper Latisha Smalls, the event offered an affordable way to prepare her family for Halloween.

"Kids grow so fast," Smalls said. "Even if you don't get one costume, you can get multiples for the price of one if you were to get them from a big retail store."

With inflation continuing to impact household budgets, many shoppers said they were looking for ways to celebrate the season without overspending. Others came hoping to find unique decorations and one-of-a-kind pieces not available in traditional retail stores.

The pop-up event combines inventory from eight to nine Salvation Army locations across the region, creating what organizers describe as a curated Halloween shopping experience.

Megan Dietz, director of retail operations for The Salvation Army Southeast Michigan Adult Rehabilitation Center, said the event goes beyond simply selling costumes and decor.

"I really love to see the creativity when someone comes in with a modern idea of something they're trying to create off merchandise on our floor," Dietz said. "I've seen some really creative costumes created."

Shopper Trinity Jackson came to the event looking for affordable Halloween decorations after seeing it promoted on social media.

"I needed pumpkins on the cheap," Jackson said. "That's what I got. We got a glass pumpkin, we got a cauldron, we got the cutest terracotta pumpkin you've ever seen."

Dietz began her career with The Salvation Army as a cashier at the Utica store and now oversees retail operations throughout Southeast Michigan. She said the strong turnout wasn't entirely surprising since Halloween is one of the busiest seasons of the year for thrift shoppers.

In addition to costumes and decorations, the pop-up features fall clothing, shoes and accessories, giving shoppers a chance to update their autumn wardrobe while browsing seasonal items.

Every purchase made at Salvation Army thrift stores helps fund the organization's Adult Rehabilitation Center in Detroit. The program provides substance abuse rehabilitation services, counseling, meals, life-skills training and other support resources for people working toward recovery.

According to Dietz, the rehabilitation center is funded entirely through thrift store revenue, making community support especially important.

The Halloween pop-up continues Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at The Salvation Army Lakeside Thrift Store, located at 45250 Northpointe Boulevard in Utica. Inventory is available on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.