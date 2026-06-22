Detroit housing project completes construction on five homes on city's east side

A housing project in Detroit is finally done thanks to more than 30 volunteers.

Habitat for Humanity and Ford Philanthropy worked together to complete the landscaping of five new homes in the Morningside neighborhood. Construction on the homes on the city's east side started in April 2025.

Molisia "Mo" Young took her home from rundown to like new again after hours of classes and sweat equity through Habitat for Humanity Detroit.

"I didn't know that it was going to be like this. I am so happy I took that leap of faith to join the program and take all the steps that were necessary to go through owning a home, learning about how to keep a budget, learning about mortgages, taxes, DIY projects. You have to do the work, but it's worth it. It's well worth it," Young said.

The mom of five and master gardener for Wayne County works hand in hand with volunteers from Ford to plan the layout for the plants and flowers that will go in front of her home.

"When I first saw the home, I just wanted to fill this side up, so I cannot have to worry about mowing my lawn," Young said.

Construction on Young's home and the other Habitat houses wrapped up in February. The families moved in this spring.

"I'm still saying to myself every day, like I bought a house, just very happy, overjoyed with happiness. I have nice, tall, 10-foot ceilings. My children all have their own space. They all have their own rooms to run around. I came from a different liver situation, and now I am just blessed to be in this home," Young said.

In total, Habitat for Humanity Detroit has built 150 homes in the neighborhood. The nonprofit will begin construction on six new houses in 2026.

"We've actually been taking a block-by-block approach, where we're trying to touch every single house on a block that we can before we move on to the next house and the next block," said Mary Ellen Kearney, director of Philanthropy for Habitat for Humanity Detroit. "Affordable housing is such a necessity here in the city of Detroit, and to be able to be a major player in that, and to help people get into that, and know that we're building not just one home, but a stable community and a stable neighborhood. It's amazing."

The program is securing the future for dozens of Detroit families like Young's.

"Owning a home helps build equity, stability, generational wealth, which is very important for me and my community, as I am African American, and it's definitely something for my children to look up to. So, starting that for my family is really good, and also it helps break any generational curses that I may have in my family," Young said.