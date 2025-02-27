Gun found inside student's backpack at Hazel Park High School, police say

A teen was taken into custody after police say a gun was found inside a backpack on Thursday at Hazel Park High School.

Police say the high school in Hazel Park, Michigan, received a tip through OK2Say about a student having a gun at school, prompting the assistant principal to call school resource officers. The officers identified and interviewed the student, who denied having the gun.

A search of the student's locker did not uncover a gun. During that time, the student and his father were told that he could come back to the school pending the investigation. The student went to get his items from his locker and then asked to get his backpack from his class.

The officers searched the backpack where they found the gun. The student was arrested and eventually transferred to Oakland County Children's Village.

"The police department does not believe there is any further threat to students or staff. Out of an abundance of caution and support for all, the Hazel Park Police will have additional officers on to make sure staff and students feel safe," Hazel Park police said in a new release.

The investigation is ongoing. Police will then submit the case to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office.