Handgun, credit cards stolen from truck on Detroit's west side, police say

Police in Detroit are asking for the public's help after they say an individual stole a handgun and credit cards from a truck on the city's west side last month.

According to investigators, the suspect, identified as a male of undisclosed age, broke into a GMC Sierra between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. on the 1400 block of Holden Street on Feb. 15. He stole the gun and a black bag, which contained medications, eyeglasses and the credit cards, officials said.

Police in Detroit are looking for a male suspected of breaking into a truck on Holden Street and stealing items from it on Feb. 15, 2026. Detroit Police Department

Police said the male then left the scene in a white Chevrolet Tahoe.

The Detroit Police Department is looking for information about a white Chevrolet Tahoe that the agency believes was used by a male suspected of stealing items from a truck on Feb. 15, 2026. Detroit Police Department

Anyone who recognizes the male, the Chevrolet or has any information about the incident is asked to call the agency's 3rd Precinct at 313-596-1340 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-773-2587, or submit a tip here.

This is a developing story.