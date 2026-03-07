Handgun, credit cards stolen from truck on Detroit's west side, police say
Police in Detroit are asking for the public's help after they say an individual stole a handgun and credit cards from a truck on the city's west side last month.
According to investigators, the suspect, identified as a male of undisclosed age, broke into a GMC Sierra between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. on the 1400 block of Holden Street on Feb. 15. He stole the gun and a black bag, which contained medications, eyeglasses and the credit cards, officials said.
Police said the male then left the scene in a white Chevrolet Tahoe.
Anyone who recognizes the male, the Chevrolet or has any information about the incident is asked to call the agency's 3rd Precinct at 313-596-1340 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-773-2587, or submit a tip here.
This is a developing story.