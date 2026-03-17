Grosse Pointe Woods man charged in series of Oakland County home invasions

A Wayne County man faces multiple felony charges in connection with a series of home invasions in Southeast Michigan.

Thomas Goolsby, 54, of Grosse Pointe Woods, has been charged with one count of first-degree home invasion and four counts of second-degree home invasion, Oakland County Prosecutor Karen D. McDonald said.

Three of the charges were filed in the 48th District Court in Bloomfield Hills, where an arraignment took place on March 13. Court records show bond was set at $1 million. A probable cause conference is scheduled for March 24, and a preliminary exam is set for March 30.

The case involves a series of home invasions between Nov. 3, 2025, and March 11, 2026, in Bloomfield Township, Birmingham and Rochester Hills. The Bloomfield Township Police Department said it worked with the Troy Special Investigations Unit on the investigation. The Special Investigations Unit includes officers from Birmingham, Bloomfield Township, Royal Oak and Troy police departments.

Over $22,000 worth of jewelry was stolen in one of the incidents under investigation, police said.

About 3:30 p.m. on March 11, there was a home invasion in Bloomfield Township during which multiple pieces of jewelry were taken from a bedroom. The Bloomfield Township and Troy Special Investigations Unit officers responded to the scene after the homeowner said she had interrupted a theft in progress, the police report said.

The Troy Special Investigations Unit found the suspect driving away from the home, stopped him and made an arrest. Stolen jewelry was found in the vehicle, police said.

Bloomfield Township police said an investigation is continuing, and any additional cases believed to be related will be presented to the Oakland County Prosecutor's office.

"Families should always feel safe in their homes," McDonald said. "These crimes are about more than property theft. They rob victims of their peace of mind and safety at home."

First-degree home invasion is punishable by up to 20 years in prison and/or a $5,000 fine. Second-degree Home Invasion is punishable by up to 15 years in prison and/or a $3,000 fine.