Watch CBS News
Crime

Man accused of business break-ins in Grosse Pointe Park

By
Karma Sabbah
Karma Sabbah
Web Producer
Karma Sabbah is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. Karma is a multilingual journalist with a background in video production and content creation. She graduated with a Master of Science in Health, Environment, and Science Journalism from Medill at Northwestern University in 2024, and a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from NDU in Lebanon in 2022.
Read Full Bio
Karma Sabbah

/ CBS Detroit

Add CBS News on Google

A man was charged with multiple felonies for business break-ins in Grosse Pointe Park, authorities say.

According to the Grosse Pointe Park Public Safety Department, surveillance cameras captured a suspect in the area for several hours.

886128248-1380098470701411-749869878309377441-n.jpg
A man was charged with multiple felonies for business break-ins in Grosse Pointe Park. Grosse Pointe Park Public Safety Department

In one incident, the suspect allegedly covered a camera with tape, authorities say.

After a BOLO with photos and video was issued to area departments, St. Clair Shores Police stopped the suspect, who was wearing the same clothing and in possession of drills, tape and lock-picking tools, according to authorities.

The suspect was identified as a 46-year-old man and is being charged with multiple felonies.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue