Man accused of business break-ins in Grosse Pointe Park

A man was charged with multiple felonies for business break-ins in Grosse Pointe Park, authorities say.

According to the Grosse Pointe Park Public Safety Department, surveillance cameras captured a suspect in the area for several hours.

A man was charged with multiple felonies for business break-ins in Grosse Pointe Park. Grosse Pointe Park Public Safety Department

In one incident, the suspect allegedly covered a camera with tape, authorities say.

After a BOLO with photos and video was issued to area departments, St. Clair Shores Police stopped the suspect, who was wearing the same clothing and in possession of drills, tape and lock-picking tools, according to authorities.

The suspect was identified as a 46-year-old man and is being charged with multiple felonies.