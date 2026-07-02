Grosse Pointe Farms man accused of sexually assaulting victim on boat

A Grosse Pointe Farms man is accused of sexually assaulting a victim while on his boat in St. Clair Shores.

Benjamin Warda, 38, was arraigned Wednesday on one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct and given a $50,000 bond. He was ordered not to have contact with the complaining witness.

Macomb County prosecutors say the alleged sexual assault took place on June 13 on Warda's boat while it was docked in a St. Clair Shores marina.

"My office recognizes the courage it takes for victims of sexual assault to come forward. We are grateful to those who report these crimes and to the professionals who work to investigate them with care and sensitivity.



"The filing of these charges reflects our determination that the evidence supports prosecution. Sexual violence has no place in our community, and we will continue to hold offenders accountable," stated Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido.

Warda is scheduled to return to court on July 14 for a probable cause conference.