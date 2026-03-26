Grosse Ile police investigating alleged sexual assault of a minor

Grosse Ile police are investigating the alleged sexual assault of a minor and are asking for the public's help in the case.

Police say the alleged incident occurred on the evening of March 20 at a residence on Grosse Ile. The incident was reported to police on March 21, and investigators have identified suspects but have not made any arrests in the case.

Authorities say that, given the nature of the alleged incident, they will not be releasing additional details at this time but will share more information when it is appropriate to do so.

Anyone with information or evidence related to the alleged incident is asked to call the Grosse Ile Police Department at 734-676-7100.