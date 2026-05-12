Portion of Greenfield Road over I-696 closing for two months

A portion of Greenfield Road over Interstate 696 in Oakland County will close next week for two months for bridge work.

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, the closure will be in effect at 7 a.m. on Monday, May 18. MDOT says drivers take the eastbound and westbound I-696 service drive and "use the crossover/turnaround bridges for access to Greenfield."

The entrance and exit ramps at I-696 to Greenfield are already closed. The closures are part of the I-696 Restore the Reuther construction project, a three-year project that is expected to be completed in 2027. It is currently in Phase 2, which spans from Lahser Road to Dequindre.

Current lane and ramp closures include:

Westbound I-696 has two lanes open from Dequindre Road to I-75

Westbound I-696 ramps to NB/SB I-75

Northbound/Southbound I-75 ramps to WB I-696

Westbound I-696 shared ramp to Lahser, US-24/Telegraph and M-10/Northwestern

Upcoming closures include M-1 (Woodward Avenue) in late May and part of Southfield Road in late summer.