Great Lakes Water Authority hikes Metro Detroit water, sewerage wholesale rates

The Great Lakes Water Authority approved rate hikes of 5.9% for water and 4.5% for sewerage for dozens of Southeast Michigan communities that it provides utility service to, according to a press release from the agency.

The actual bills seen by residents and businesses are determined by each municipality, as GLWA is a wholesaler providing treatment service and transmission for communities in the Wayne, Oakland and Macomb county areas. Local municipalities then maintain the local lines.

The increases take effect with fiscal year 2026, which begins July 1.

All five board members who were present at Wednesday's meeting voted in favor of the increases as part of the budget for the next two years. The meeting included a public comment time.

This is the first year under GLWA authority that the increases are that high; as it initially operated under a "4% Promise" after its creation in 2014.

The agency said the newly approved budget is intended to reflect multiple years of double-digit increases for many of its operating expenses and supplies. The cost of chlorine alone has risen about 40% during the past 10 years.

GLWA also said it is working on a corrosion control strategy and a long-range flood mitigation study.

Residents who feel they'll have trouble keeping up with their water bill can seek relief through GLWA's Water Residential Assistance Program.