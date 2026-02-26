Great Lakes Water Authority to invoke higher water, wastewater service wholesale rates

The Great Lakes Water Authority, which manages water and sanitary sewer service for dozens of Southeast Michigan communities, has announced wholesale utility rate hikes starting in July.

While the actual bills seen by residents and businesses are determined by each municipality, this step will increase the costs billed to the cities, villages and townships that are in the utility network.

The average system-wide service increase for the member communities will be 5.8% for water service and 4.26% for wastewater service for fiscal year 2027, which begins July 1, the agency said Wednesday. To compare, the most recent rate increases were 5.9% for water and 4.5% for sewerage.

The agency initially operated under a "4% Promise" after its creation in 2014. But there have been increased costs for running the pumpking stations, transmission lines and treatment plants in recent years, GLWA said.

"Budget and charge increases are never implemented lightly," said Suzanne R. Coffey, P.E., Chief Executive Officer, GLWA. "However, our regional system is at an inflection point. Aging infrastructure is deteriorating faster than it can be replaced under the current funding model, while climate impacts and operational demands continue to rise.

"Our responsibility is striking the right balance; protecting affordability for the communities we serve while making the investments necessary to ensure long-term reliability, public health and system resilience."

GLWA's service area includes about 40% of Michigan's population and is primarily in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties.