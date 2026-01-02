Ice is forming on Great Lakes, Coast Guard begins ice-cutting operations

The U.S. Coast Guard has started its winter task of keeping newly formed ice from hindering commercial vessel traffic on the Great Lakes.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which tracks ice cover on the lakes, reports that as of Thursday, Lake Erie is 18% covered in ice and Lake St. Clair is 62% covered in ice. The winter ice is also starting to form in Lakes Michigan, Superior, Huron and Ontario.

Overall, the ice formation for winter 2025-26 is trending at about average for the region, NOAA said. February and March generally have the highest ice concentrations.

Ice formation in the Great Lakes as of Jan. 1, 2026. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

Coast Guard Sector Detroit launched Operation Coal Shovel on Friday, with its icebreakers working with Canadian Coast Guard icebreakers in the area of southern Lake Huron to the St. Clair-Detroit River system and into Lake Erie and Lake Ontario, including the St. Lawrence Seaway.

The intention is to facilitate navigation, but also to help ensure the ability to provide flood mitigation and allow for search and rescue missions. Another reason to break ice in specific areas is to open marine channels to provide food, heating oil and medical assistance. The Coast Guard also keeps in mind areas where island residents historically have used naturally formed ice bridges as transportation paths to and from the mainland.

This effort includes regular phone conferences among the agencies and maritime shipping company crews to be aware of transportation schedules.

Because ice-breaking operations have begun, the Coast Guard urges all recreational visitors to icy areas to plan their outings carefully. Those who venture on or near ice should avoid shipping channels, bring a reliable means of communication with them, and wear clothing suited for cold weather conditions.

In related details, Coast Guard Sector Detroit will invoke a safety zone known as a Great Lakes Regulated Navigation Area for Saginaw Bay starting Saturday. Any vessel that plans to enter the designated area within Saginaw Bay needs to contact Sector Detroit at least 72 hours in advance while the safety zone rules are in effect.

Those who need to report a person in distress, or request a search and rescue call, can contact the Coast Guard Sector Detroit Command Center at 833-388-8724.