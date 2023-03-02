Grants will help improve senior centers across Oakland County

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Carolyn Price is an advocate for the 65 and up.

She's a part of the Golden Opportunity Club, a senior group that meets at the Bowens Center in Pontiac. The organization is one of 29 that will benefit from a $5 million match grant to improve senior centers across Oakland County.

"The only word I can use is I'm excited because I've been the president for the last 12 years and we have grown so, 90 seniors a week, I mean they turn out so I'm excited that they'll have more things to do," Price said.

Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter joined civic leaders Thursday to announce a plan to distribute grants ranging from $25,000 to $250,000.

"Perhaps no other population was more impacted by COVID than our senior population," Coulter said.

"Both from a health perspective, but also from a mental health isolation perspective, right. And so, one of the great things about COVID now being in a more manageable phase is our seniors are now able to go back to community centers. They're able to go back to gatherings. They're able to see their friends again, participate in these activities."

The Senior Centers Grant Program will use funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to upgrade facilities and improve professional development projects.

"Since 2015, there are now more older adults in Oakland County than there are children," Coulter explained.

"And the forecast is that's going to be like that for a while. The demographers say probably until 2045. So, it's really critical that we lean in as a county, as a community to help support our seniors."