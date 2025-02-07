Multi-million dollar grant to improve flow of traffic at Henry Ford Health campus

(CBS DETROIT) — A new multi-million-dollar grant will soon give a big boost to one of Detroit's largest construction projects and transform the Henry Ford Health campus.

A new $8.1 million grant will help the city's Public Works Department improve the flow of vehicle and pedestrian traffic at the hospital.

"We're doing a lot of other infrastructure projects, just overall in the area, ranging from resurfacing projects to looking at sidewalk conditions and making sure that we're helping to partner with Henry Ford and make it a great campus for everybody," said Sam Krassenstein, Chief of Infrastructure for the City of Detroit.

The transportation economic development fund grant dollars will focus on two areas.

The first is a project through DPW that will redesign and rebuild a portion of the intersection between West Grand Boulevard and Lincoln Street to address growing car traffic issues.

The second is the reconstruction of the Holden Pedestrian Bridge, which is led by MDOT.

"As we go through the design process, we'll definitely be doing community engagement, having public meetings, so that residents have a chance to provide input on what the design is going to be, and also understand what to expect during construction," said Krassenstein.

Those with the city say this new grant funding gives them a huge boost in getting this project done.

"It's definitely not the only thing that's going to take for the project to be successful. But on a project like this, you're not going to be able to fund all the infrastructure improvements through any one place," said Krassenstein.

If construction stays on schedule, the project is expected to be completed by 2027.