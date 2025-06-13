Grand Rapids man wanted for carjacking and kidnapping killed in shootout with Arkansas State Police

Woman accused of firing on repo man; Michigan man accused of threats to president; other top stories

A Michigan man was fatally shot Wednesday during a confrontation with Arkansas State Police after a multi-state manhunt.

Felipe Millan-Gomez, 33, of Grand Rapids, was wanted in connection with an armed carjacking and kidnapping Monday in Manistee County, Michigan, according to Arkansas and Michigan authorities.

During that incident in the village of Okenama, he was accused of threatening a woman with a handgun and forcing her to drive. She was able to jump out of her sport utility vehicle and flagged a passerby while the suspect slid over to the driver's seat and took control of the vehicle.

Several hours later, Manistee County deputies found the abandoned stolen vehicle in Benzie County, where they believe an accomplice picked up the suspect.

"Law enforcement considered Millan-Gomez armed and dangerous," the Arkansas report said.

At about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Arkansas State Police troopers, along with U.S. Marshals Service officer,s stopped Millan-Gomez on Interstate 40, near the city of Carlisle, Ark.

"Millan-Gomez exited his vehicle and brandished a weapon. Troopers fired on the suspect, striking him," the report said. "Millan-Gomez died at the scene."

His body was transported to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory.

ASP's Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the shooting and will submit a case file to the Lonoke County Prosecuting Attorney's Office, which will determine if the use of lethal force was consistent with Arkansas law.

In the meantime, the Manistee County Sheriff's Office in Michigan says it will continue to investigate the case in hopes of identifying an accomplice.

Michigan agencies involved in the case also included the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians, Michigan State Police, Manistee City Police and Manistee Central Dispatch.