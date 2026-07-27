Deaths of Grand Haven family, including 6 kids, determined to be murder-suicide, deputies say

The case of two adults and six children found dead at a home in West Michigan has been determined to be a murder-suicide, the local sheriff's office said.

Authorities first got a call about a smell of smoke shortly before 9 a.m. Friday along Riverside Trail in Grand Haven, Michigan, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies responded with the Grand Haven Fire Department, but could not determine the cause.

Then about 11:42 a.m., additional calls were placed about smoke coming from a home on that road. Firefighters dealt with the fire and checked the home for anyone inside, discovering the family inside.

The suspect in the case is Kristopher Karolkiewicz, 47, of Grand Haven Township, deputies said on Monday. His wife, Amanda Karolkiewicz, 39, of Grand Haven Township, and six children ranging in age from 5 to 15 years of age, were the victims. Four youth were the couple's biological children, two were adopted, authorities said. The children's names have not been made public.

The cause of death for the mother and children was gunshot wounds and the manner of death was homicide, deputies said. The manner of death for the father was suicide.

The family pets were also found dead, with the cause attributed to the house fire, the report said.

The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation. "However, preliminary indications are that the fire was intentionally set in numerous places throughout the interior of the residence," the report said.

The fire began after the victims were dead, authorities said.

The incident remains under investigation. Deputies ask that anyone with information contact the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office or Silent Observer at 877-88-SILENT.

The above video originally aired on July 24, 2026.