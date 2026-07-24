2 adults, 6 children found dead following house fire in West Michigan, sheriff's office says

Authorities are investigating the "suspicious deaths" of a family of eight, including six children, following a house fire Friday morning in Grand Haven Township, Michigan.

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, authorities first received calls between 8:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. local time about a smell of smoke in the area of Riverside Trail. Deputies assisted the Grand Haven Fire Department, but no fire was immediately located.

The sheriff's office says deputies and fire personnel returned to the area at about 11:42 a.m. after receiving calls about white smoke coming from a residence in the 14900 block of Riverside Trail. Fire crews were able to control the fire and checked the home for any victims, locating them inside.

Their identities are currently unknown.

The sheriff's office did not release any additional information at this time.