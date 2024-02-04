Watch CBS News
Grammys red carpet 2024 highlights: See the best looks and moments

By Iris Salem, Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

It's time for music's biggest event! The industry's top stars walked the red carpet ahead of the Grammys. Scroll down to see the best looks of the night.

Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell

66th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
Superstar Billie Eilish wears a Barbie jacket while walking the red carpet with her brother Finneas O'Connell. The pair have been nominated for multiple Grammys for their work on the movie "Barbie." Kevin Mazur

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards
Taylor Swift at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 4, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images

Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo arrives for the 66th Annual Grammy Awards
Olivia Rodrigo arrives for the 66th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Feb. 4, 2024. ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Noah Kahan

66th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Folk-pop hero Noah Kahan shows up in an all-black look. He's nominated for Best Best New Artist. Matt Winkelmeyer

Ed Sheeran 

66th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran shows up to the Grammy's red carpet. Kevin Mazur

Calvin Harris

66th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
DJ and record producer Calvin Harris and Vick Hope attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena. Matt Winkelmeyer

Miley Cyrus

66th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Miley Cyrus attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 4, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Matt Winkelmeyer

Dua Lipa

66th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
Dua Lipa attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Neilson Barnard

Haley Kalil 

Haley Kalil attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards
Haley Kalil attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 4, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Babyface

66th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Babyface attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.  Matt Winkelmeyer

Selena Hill

66th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
Selena Hill attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.  Johnny Nunez

Fantasia Barrino

66th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Fantasia Barrino attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.  Matt Winkelmeyer

Gracie Abrams

racie Abrams attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards
Gracie Abrams attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 4, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.  Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Eryn Allen Kane  

Eryn Allen Kane attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards
Eryn Allen Kane attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 4, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Kayla Oaddams/WireImage/Getty Images

Mark Ronson and Grace Plummer

Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards
Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 4, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Kat Graham

Kat Graham attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards
Kat Graham attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 4, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.  Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Killer Mike

66th GRAMMY Awards - Premiere Ceremony
Killer Mike, winner of the "Best Rap Performance" award for "Scientists & Engineers" (R) and Shana Render (L) attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Peacock Theater on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.  Emma McIntyre

Kilo House

66th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Kilo House attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Getty Images

Bonnie McKee

Bonnie McKee attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards
Bonnie McKee attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 4, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Arya Starr

66th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
Ayra Starr attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.  Kevin Mazur

Jelly Roll

66th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
Jelly Roll attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.  Kevin Mazur

Folake Olowofoyeku

66th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Folake Olowofoyeku attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.  Kayla Oaddams

Tyla 

66th GRAMMY Awards - Premiere Ceremony
Tyla, winner of the "African Music Performance" award for "Water" attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Peacock Theater on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Emma McIntyre

Slipknot

Slipknot members wearing masks at the 66th GRAMMY Awards
Michael Pfaff, Alessandro Venturella, Michael Shawn Crahan and Sid Wilson of Slipknot attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 4, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Blind Boys of Alabama

66th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
Blind Boys of Alabama attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.  Johnny Nunez

Caroline Polachek

66th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
 Caroline Polachek attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.  Jeff Kravitz

Bella Harris 

66th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Bella Harris attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Kayla Oaddams

Kylie Minogue

66th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
Kylie Minogue attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.  Kevin Mazur

Heidi Klum

66th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Heidi Klum at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Crypto.com Arena on February 4, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images

Allison Russell

66th GRAMMY AWARDS Winners
Winner Allison Russell, winner of the "Best American Roots Performance" award for "Eve Was Black," with trophy, at the 66th Grammy Awards held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024.  Jason Armond

Peso Pluma and Nicki Nicole

US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMYS-AWARD-ARRIVALS
Mexican singer Peso Pluma and Nicki Nicole arrive for the 66th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 4, 2024. ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Doja Cat

US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMYS-AWARD-ARRIVALS
US rapper Doja Cat arrives for the 66th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 4, 2024. ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

First published on February 4, 2024 / 6:28 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

