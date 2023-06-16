Watch CBS News
Gracie's Dog Haven hosting All-American Pet Expo at Kensington Metropark

(CBS DETROIT) - Gracie's Dog Haven is hosting the All-American Pet Expo at Kensington Metropark on Saturday, June 17, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. 

The pet-friendly event features 28 vendors, food trucks, pet adoptions, dog shows, a pet CPR demonstration and a dog agility course. 

Sheila Hall-Gabriel of Gracie's Dog Haven joined CBS News Detroit Friday morning to preview the event. 

First published on June 16, 2023 / 9:41 AM

