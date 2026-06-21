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Metro Detroit resident crowned as Miss Michigan: "I was just trying to soak it all in"

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Julia Avant
Julia Avant
After living in the Deep South for years, Julia Avant is back home as a reporter for CBS News Detroit. Growing up in Sterling Heights, many knew her as Julia Smith. She grew up as a competitive dancer and attended numerous events in the Italian-American community, all while competing in the Miss America Organization way back in the day as Miss Michigan Teen.
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Julia Avant

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A Metro Detroit resident has claimed the title of Miss Michigan, being crowned on Saturday night. 

University of Detroit Mercy student Grace Hanke, who competed as Miss Oakland County, won the crown at Frauenthal Theater in Muskegon. Hanke said winning the title was a dream, though it was not her main goal.

"My goal wasn't to be in top 10 or to win the title. Of course, that was something I wanted, but my main takeaway was to be there, and that's really what I was doing and I was just trying to soak it all in so that I could remember it no matter what happened," Hanke said.

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Grace Hanke looks at the crowd after winning Miss Michigan at Frauenthal Theater in Muskegon on June 20, 2026. Grace Hanke

Hanke, from Hazel Park, Michigan, is working on earning a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering.

She walked away from the competition with $11,000 in scholarships and will compete at the Miss America competition in Florida in September.

Nick Lentz contributed to this report.

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