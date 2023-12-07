Gov. Whitmer signs bill holding drug companies accountable in cases of wrongdoing

FLINT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a bipartisan legislation to hold drug companies accountable in cases of wrongdoing, according to a Thursday press release.

"Today, Michigan joins every other state in the nation as we create a stronger path to hold drug companies accountable in cases of wrongdoing," Whitmer said. "When you take a prescription drug, you should have the confidence to know that it is safe, and if it harms you or your family, you deserve accountability. By fighting for consumers, we will also ensure that companies doing good work can outcompete and outperform companies that prioritize padding their profits over delivering quality products for people. Let's keep working together to make Michigan a safer place where you can get better when you're sick and have a great quality of life."

This makes Michigan the final state in the nation to repeal the shield, allowing Michiganders to hold drug companies accountable if they or a family member are harmed, Whitmer said.

Senate Bill 410, sponsored by Senator Jeff Irwin (D-Ann Arbor), repeals Michigan's only-in-the-nation law that prevented state lawsuits against drug manufacturers, the press release states.

For the first time in 30 years, residents and state and local governments can sue pharmaceutical companies and distributors for harm caused by their products, Whitmer said.

"Michigan has been alone in preventing residents from seeking justice when pharmaceutical companies harm them or someone they love," Irwin said. "The repeal of our state's immunity law for the drug industry restores accountability for drug manufacturers, and vital access to justice for our state and its people."