Michigan governor-elect Jocelyn Benson announces transition team and plans

From election night celebrations to planning her first days in office, Michigan Governor-elect Jocelyn Benson says her victory sends a clear message about what Michiganders want from their next governor.

"Last night, Michiganders came together across geographic, racial, partisan lines around the issues that matter most to families, and today we get to work delivering to them," said Benson.

As part of her transition team, Benson named a 15-member leadership council that includes Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield and Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy.

Lt. Governor-elect Winnie Brinks says turning their campaign promises into results, such as making healthcare more affordable and lowering overall costs, will take cooperation from both parties.

"Real progress doesn't come from one office or one party alone. It comes when people sit down at the same table and focus on what works for the families that we serve," said Brinks.

With Democrats preparing to control the governor's office and both chambers of the legislature, party chair Curtis Hertel says they have an opportunity to deliver.

"We have an opportunity to fix the cost of childcare, the cost of housing, making it affordable to actually raise a family in Michigan again," said Hertel.

Benson says her administration will include Michiganders, regardless of how they voted.

"No matter who you are, or where you live, or who you worship, or who you voted for, I want you to know that you have a place in our vision, in our Michigan, and in our future," said Benson.

Benson says she has already met with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and will share more about her first hundred days in the weeks ahead.