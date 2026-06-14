Gordie Howe International Bridge will produce more business, expert says

After breaking ground in 2018, the Gordie Howe International Bridge between the U.S. and Canada is now standing tall and awaiting its first traveler, but an opening date is still up in the air.

On Thursday, the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority issued a statement that said the U.S and Canada are still resolving outstanding issues.

In the meantime, CBS News Detroit learned the opening of this passageway could be a business boom, especially in Detroit.

It's more than just a bridge, economists say the Gordie Howe Bridge is the single largest point of trade in the U.S.

"I think they are using the symbolism of this bridge for leverage in trade negotiations with Canada," said Shooshan Danagoulian, associate professor of economics at Wayne State University.

When the bridge opens, Danagoulian says it will generate a higher volume of trade.

With the Ambassador Bridge and the tunnel being the current passageway, the economist said the Gordie Howe Bridge will alleviate the backups businesses have been seeing and are trying to avoid, while appeasing the many employees who travel back and forth for work.

"A lot of businesses on either side of the bridge rely on partners across the bridge for their product," said Danagoulian.

However, in the last year, the U.S. tariffs on Canadian goods shook up business production, especially in Michigan.

"A lot of businesses, I have been hearing, have been declaring bankruptcy or teetering on the verge of bankruptcy because they can neither afford their inputs or the tariff is making their entire operation unaffordable," said Danagoulian.

CBS News Detroit found crews working near the bridge on Sunday.