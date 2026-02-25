Goodrich superintendent says action taken after student yelled racial slur at basketball player mid-free throw

The Goodrich Area Schools superintendent is speaking out after a student yelled a racial slur during a high school basketball game last week.

The incident occurred during a home game against Flint Kearsley High School on Feb. 17, when a member of Goodrich's student section shouted a racial slur as a Kearsley player attempted a free throw.

Audio of the slur was captured live during an online broadcast of the game, and a video of the incident has circulated on social media.

Goodrich Area Schools Superintendent Mike Baszler says the game was paused while the school's athletic director and administration addressed the Goodrich student section. When the student responsible did not initially come forward, Baszler says staff removed Goodrich's student section from the gym.

Baszler says the athletic director and administration ultimately determined the student responsible and "addressed it in accordance with our student code of conduct."

"We take matters like this seriously, which is why the student section was promptly removed, the matter was investigated, and the conduct was addressed," Baszler wrote in a statement. "This action was taken to ensure the environment reflected the standards of sportsmanship and respect we expect at all Goodrich Area Schools events."

Baszler says the district will continue educating its students about sportsmanship and respect for others.