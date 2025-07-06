Watch CBS News
Good Samaritan helps rescue driver from car in Lake St. Clair

A good Samaritan is being recognized for jumping to help a driver after the vehicle went into Lake St. Clair on Saturday.

According to the St. Clair Shores Fire Department, a bystander named Richard Moore helped pull the driver out of the water. The driver was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

The fire department says first responders arrived at the scene within minutes and found a vehicle submerged. They checked for additional occupants because there were children's items floating in the water. No additional occupants were found.

A firefighter sustained minor injuries during the search from broken glass.

"Always use extreme caution around submerged vehicles and/or crash scenes — even shallow water can present serious dangers. We are thankful as always for the teamwork between our residents and department," the fire department said.

