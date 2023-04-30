General Mills issues Gold Medal flour recall over salmonella concerns

General Mills issued a voluntary recall for Gold Medal flour over the potential presence of salmonella, the company said Friday.

The food company is recalling 2, 5 and 10-pound bags of Gold Medal unbleached and bleached all purpose flour with "better if used by" dates of March 27, 2024, and March 28, 2024, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The recall was issued after salmonella infantis was discovered in a five-pound bag of flour during testing. Other types of Gold Medal flour are not impacted by the recall.

People should dispose of any flour that falls under the recall guidelines, General Mills said. Consumers who have had to throw out flour covered by the recall may contact General Mills Consumer Relations at 1-800-230-8103.This voluntary recall includes the following code dates currently in stores or consumers' pantries:

For bleached 2-pound bags: 000-16000-10710;

For unbleached 5-pound bags: 000-16000-19610;

For bleached 5-pound bags: 000-16000-10610;

For unbleached 10-pound bags: 000-16000-19580.

Salmonella infantis infection can cause nausea, diarrhea, fever and abdominal pains, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Symptoms start six hours to six days after infection and last four to seven days.

In late March, the CDC said in an investigation notice that flour is believed to be the source of a multi-state salmonella outbreak. Around a dozen people were sickened, with three people being hospitalized.