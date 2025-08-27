Watch CBS News
Glenn Maleyko of Dearborn selected as Michigan's next state superintendent

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Glenn Maleyko selected for Michigan State Superintendent
Glenn Maleyko selected for Michigan State Superintendent 00:30

Dearborn's superintendent, Dr. Glenn M. Maleyko, has been selected as the next State of Michigan superintendent. 

The State Board of Education voted Tuesday on the matter, making the choice for Maleyko from a list of 33 applicants, seven interviewees and eventually three finalists. The last round of interviews took place Tuesday. A national search firm led the process. The next step is contract negotiations with the incoming candidate. 

The current superintendent, Michael F. Rice, has announced his retirement effective Oct. 3. The state board of education hopes to have the new superintendent start Oct. 4. 

"This is a tremendous win for Michigan, though it's undoubtedly a big loss for Dearborn. Glenn's vision and integrity have shaped our schools for the better, and his impact will be felt for years to come," Dearborn Mayor Abdullah said in response to the selection. 

"We heard from parents, staff, and community members who spoke highly of his leadership—with one parent saying their only concern was losing him to the state," Dr. Pamela Pugh, president of the State Board of Education said. 

Maleyko has worked for 30 years in Dearborn Public Schools — the state's third largest school district by enrollment — as a central administrator, building principal and teacher. He has been Dearborn superintendent since 2015. 

During his tenure as Dearborn superintendent, the district's graduation rates have reached 95%. In addition, six of its schools have been named U.S. Department of Education Blue Ribbon Schools. 

Maleyko has a doctorate degree of philosophy in educational leadership and policy studies from Wayne State University; an educational specialist degree in educational leadership and a master's degree in curriculum and instruction from University of Detroit Mercy; and a bachelor's degree in history and political science from University of Windsor. 

"I look forward to working with anyone who wants to do what is best for Michigan's students," Maleyko said.  

