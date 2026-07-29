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Gladwin wastewater service resumes under temporary measures, city officials say

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
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Paula Wethington

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Toilet flushing is allowed again in the Northern Michigan community of Gladwin, where a lightning strike on Monday night disrupted wastewater service

To help manage the situation, city officials placed portable toilets at several locations, including public parks and a local urgent care center. They also urged residents and businesses via Nixle alerts and social media to refrain from using toilets, sinks and showers, as wastewater use might result in sewage backups. 

In response to the community health situation, the Michigan Secretary of State closed its Gladwin branch office early on Tuesday

The city issued an update at about 8:15 a.m. Wednesday, saying the wastewater system had resumed operations under temporary measures.  

While residents and businesses can resume "normal use of their facilities," city administrator Kimberly Hines also urged people in her message to "conserve water whenever practical until the treatment plant has been fully assessed and returned to normal operating conditions." 

Emergency management and technical experts are continuing to work on the situation, she added. 

The city of Gladwin has about 3,000 residents. 

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