Gladwin wastewater service resumes under temporary measures, city officials say

Toilet flushing is allowed again in the Northern Michigan community of Gladwin, where a lightning strike on Monday night disrupted wastewater service.

To help manage the situation, city officials placed portable toilets at several locations, including public parks and a local urgent care center. They also urged residents and businesses via Nixle alerts and social media to refrain from using toilets, sinks and showers, as wastewater use might result in sewage backups.

In response to the community health situation, the Michigan Secretary of State closed its Gladwin branch office early on Tuesday.

The city issued an update at about 8:15 a.m. Wednesday, saying the wastewater system had resumed operations under temporary measures.

While residents and businesses can resume "normal use of their facilities," city administrator Kimberly Hines also urged people in her message to "conserve water whenever practical until the treatment plant has been fully assessed and returned to normal operating conditions."

Emergency management and technical experts are continuing to work on the situation, she added.

The city of Gladwin has about 3,000 residents.