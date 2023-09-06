Gilbert Family Foundation donates almost $400 million to build a rehabilitation facility, research center

(CBS DETROIT) – The Gilbert Family Foundation is donating almost $400 million to create a state-of-the-art rehabilitation facility in Detroit.

"We believe Detroit deserves the very best," said businessman and philanthropist Dan Gilbert.

When Gilbert suffered a stroke in 2019, he says he sought out the best care in the country and found it in Chicago at the Shirley Ryan Ability Lab, which he's now bringing to Detroit.

"Detroiters should be able to access the best health care and benefit from the most promising medical research," Gilbert said.

As part of the Henry Ford Health Campus expansion, the Shirley Ryan Ability Lab will operate a 72-bed inpatient rehab facility in the new patient tower on West Grand Boulevard.

A conceptual rendering of the entrance to the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab rehabilitation hospital within Henry Ford Health's new patient tower. Courtesy: Health Ford Health

"We're combining our shared expertise for treating the most complex trauma and conditions, such as stroke, debilitating brain, tumors, and neurological conditions," said Bob Riney, President and CEO of Henry Ford Health.

At the same time, the Gilbert Family Foundation is also funding a new research center dedicated to advancing the understanding and treatment of neurofibromatosis, named after the Gilberts' late son, Nick.

"Our family is not unique and having medical issues, and we are proud to be able to help others navigate those challenges," Jennifer Gilbert, co-founder of the Gilbert Family Foundation, said.

Both projects will cost about $439 million over 10 years. The foundation will donate nearly $375 million.

"Sometimes residents shy away from physical therapy and rehabilitation treatment due to the cost of co-pays and/or the unknown of the possible bills that may come down the road," said Detroit Deputy Mayor Todd Bettison.

Besides covering construction and operational costs, the Gilbert Family Foundation is creating a $10 million fund to help Detroiters with limited or no insurance access rehabilitation services.

"We know the desperate impacts and outcomes of the disparities within our communities, so this is critical as well as just investing in Detroiters and ensuring that we have quality healthcare options in Detroit," said Mary Sheffield, president of the Detroit City Council.

The new facility is expected to open in 2029.

"I think we're going to learn as we go along about how many patients we will touch, but it will be a lot of patients," said Peggy Kirk, President and CEO of the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab.