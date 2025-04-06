Genesee County man, 64, found guilty of 5 charges related to child pornography

Michigan couple jailed in Mexico returns to U.S., Tigers host home opener and more top stories

Michigan couple jailed in Mexico returns to U.S., Tigers host home opener and more top stories

Michigan couple jailed in Mexico returns to U.S., Tigers host home opener and more top stories

A jury has convicted a Richfield Township, Michigan man of five felony charges related to child pornography, according to the Genesee County Prosecutor's Office.

According to online court records, John David Duford, 64, was convicted on Wednesday of three counts of child sexually abusive activity, one count of using a computer to commit a crime and one count of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material.

A woman in Richfield Township, identified as Duford's roommate, called police on May 10, 2016, to report she found child pornography images on Duford's computer, the prosecutor's office said.

The woman told officers that Duford had recently called her from a Tennessee jail, asking her to destroy an envelope of his. Officials say she searched for the envelope but could not find it.

The prosecutor's office says the phone call and request made the woman suspicious. She then logged on to his computer and discovered dozens of images and several recordings that appeared to be child pornography.

Duford was in police custody in Tennessee at the time of the 2016 phone call for a separate case.

"This was a repulsive case and this man is a danger to children in our community and elsewhere," Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said in a written release Thursday.

Duford, who is scheduled to be sentenced on May 7, faces a maximum sentence of 90 years in prison.