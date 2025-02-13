Genesee County deputy accused of mistakenly leaving gun in lunch box in school parking lot

Metro Detroit digs out from first major winter storm of season and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) — A Genesee County Sheriff's deputy is facing charges after mistakenly leaving his gun in a lunch box in a high school parking lot while attending a basketball game, police said.

Jonathan Becher was arraigned on Wednesday in a Lapeer County court on one count of reckless use of a firearm, which is punishable by 90 days in jail or a $500 fine.

Lapeer police responded to Lapeer High School around 6:33 a.m. Tuesday after a gun was found by a school employee inside a lunch box in the school's parking lot.

Police determined that the gun belonged to a member of the Genesee County Sheriff's Office, who was attending a basketball game at the school on Monday night while off-duty.

"While this incident could have posed a serious risk would it have been found by a student, thankfully the quick actions of school staff and administration prevented this," Lapeer police said in a statement.

Becher was released on a $500 bond.

Lapeer police are working with the Genesee County Sheriff's Office, which is conducting an internal investigation.