Genesee County deputy accused of mistakenly leaving gun in lunch box in school parking lot
(CBS DETROIT) — A Genesee County Sheriff's deputy is facing charges after mistakenly leaving his gun in a lunch box in a high school parking lot while attending a basketball game, police said.
Jonathan Becher was arraigned on Wednesday in a Lapeer County court on one count of reckless use of a firearm, which is punishable by 90 days in jail or a $500 fine.
Lapeer police responded to Lapeer High School around 6:33 a.m. Tuesday after a gun was found by a school employee inside a lunch box in the school's parking lot.
Police determined that the gun belonged to a member of the Genesee County Sheriff's Office, who was attending a basketball game at the school on Monday night while off-duty.
"While this incident could have posed a serious risk would it have been found by a student, thankfully the quick actions of school staff and administration prevented this," Lapeer police said in a statement.
Becher was released on a $500 bond.
Lapeer police are working with the Genesee County Sheriff's Office, which is conducting an internal investigation.