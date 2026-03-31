General Motors temporarily laying off 1,300 workers at Factory Zero plant in Metro Detroit

General Motors has announced that it's making another round of layoffs at its Factory Zero plant in Detroit.

The latest round, the second this year, impacts roughly 1,300 workers and is due to a readjustment of operations because of declining electric vehicle demand.

The affected employees will be laid off temporarily for 30 days.

In January, 1,200 people were laid off at Factory Zero due to lower EV demand.

Many drivers CBS News Detroit spoke with on Monday said they are now open to purchasing an EV because the cost of gas has skyrocketed since the US-led war with Iran began, like Ken Stilwell.

"It's unbelievable. It's too much," Stilwell said when referring to the cost at the pump.

Stilwell said he's never owned an EV but would strongly consider it now despite a lack of infrastructure.

"I think I would, but there would have to be more infrastructure for the charging stations. I worry about that I drive up north a lot and that's always a huge concern," he said.

Marvin Thomas is also considering EVs if higher gas prices continue.

"At a certain point, gasoline will become obsolete and EV's will become the new gasoline," Thomas said.

Automotive experts like Paul Eisenstein have been sounding the alarm about EV production and staffing since the tax credits to purchase them went away and demand has significantly lowered over the years.

Eisenstein predicted layoffs last year and that is happening, particularly with GM as of late.

With lower EV demand and higher gas prices, the automotive industry is in an unusual predicament.

This is something that Thomas believes could force car buyers to eventually choose EVs.

"If gas were to keep rising, EVs will become the new gasoline, so most people will have to switch over," Thomas said.