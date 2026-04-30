General Motors announces $830 million investment at Romulus, Saginaw, Toledo sites

General Motors has announced an investment of $830 million to support three of its sites, bringing the company's investments during the past year in domestic manufacturing to a total of more than $6 billion.

Two Michigan sites and one Ohio site are in the latest investment. The $830 million includes some production work that was recently started at those sites, along with other steps intended to support the launch of GM's next generation of full-size trucks and SUVs.

The details include:

Romulus Propulsion Systems: This Southeast Michigan site will see $300 million to increase the facility's capacity to produce 10-speed transmissions, which are used in popular full-size trucks and SUVs. The company said this is a "further capacity increase for production" at Romulus, which also received a $300 million investment last year for this work. Romulus has about 1,000 employees.

Toledo (Ohio) Propulsion Systems: This site will see a new $40 million investment to support capacity in 10-speed transmission manufacturing for GM's light-duty trucks. This is in addition to a $40 million investment that was announced to employees in March. Toledo Propulsion, which is a support plant, has about 1,6500 employees.

Saginaw Metal Casting Operations: A $150 million investment was recently announced for this Michigan site to increase production of engine blocks and heads used in full-size pickups and Corvettes. Saginaw is the third-oldest GM facility in the U.S. and has 350 employees.

"By investing in these plants, we're investing in our people and the communities they call home," said Mike Trevorrow, GM senior vice president, Global Manufacturing.

"The work our teams do in Romulus, Toledo and Saginaw Metal supports families, strengthens local businesses and fuels economic growth across the country. This $830 million investment is another clear signal of our commitment to these facilities, the exceptional people who work here and the customers who depend on the products we build every day."

The above video originally aired on April 28, 2026.