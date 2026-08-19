General Dynamics Land Systems highlights upgrades in Sterling Heights

Leaders gathered at General Dynamics Land Systems on Wednesday to highlight Michigan's growing footprint in the defense industry and the economic opportunities that come with it.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer joined company leaders at the Sterling Heights headquarters, where General Dynamics showcased military vehicles and defense technology while highlighting recent investments in its campus.

Whitmer said Michigan's manufacturing roots make it well-positioned to continue expanding its role in national defense.

"We've got the engineering talent, the skilled trades talent. I think that this is an extension of who we are and what we've always done, which is advanced manufacturing," Whitmer said.

General Dynamics Land Systems, one of Macomb County's largest defense employers, recently completed renovations to its headquarters and continues work on several major military programs.

Scott Taylor with General Dynamics Land Systems said the company is helping develop the next generation of combat vehicles, including the XM30 Wolf, a contender to replace the Army's Bradley Fighting Vehicle.

"We're very proud of that vehicle, the XM30 Wolf. We've delivered our first prototype to the U.S. government for testing just last month. And we're delivering the next two this month," Taylor said.

The event comes as Michigan continues investing in defense-related projects across the state, including Selfridge Air National Guard Base and Camp Grayling. State leaders say those investments are helping attract additional defense industry growth and positioning Michigan as a hub for military innovation.

Whitmer pointed to the expansion of defense companies as evidence that those investments are paying off.

"You see companies like this locating and expanding and upgrading here in Michigan because they see a long future ahead, which I think is a wonderful thing for all of us," she said.

General Dynamics employs about 1,800 people at its Sterling Heights campus. Company leaders say recent upgrades to the facility were designed to support future growth and accommodate additional employees.

"The expansion and modernization of the building was job one. We wanted to make sure that we could bring on more employees and bring more jobs to Southeast Michigan," Taylor said.

Detroit has long been known as the "Arsenal of Democracy" because of its role in supporting the nation's military during World War II. State and industry leaders say investments in advanced manufacturing, defense technology and military infrastructure are helping carry that legacy into the future.

Company leaders say the vehicles and technology on display represent more than innovation and manufacturing. They say they reflect a commitment to the service members who rely on that equipment worldwide.